Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes break up months after welcoming baby boy

Four months after welcoming their first child together, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have called it quits.

The “Cats” star announced on Twitter Thursday that he and the model “have decided to part ways” after more than a year of dating.

“She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be,” Derulo, 32, wrote. “Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

Derulo told People magazine in August that he and Frumes, 28, met at the gym just before the coronavirus pandemic began. The two started dating shortly thereafter, and Frumes has been a constant feature on Derulo’s Instagram and TikTok, where he has nearly 50 million followers.

Jason King was born to them on May 8, 2021.

“A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king,” Frumes wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning photos of herself, Derulo and their newborn in the hospital. “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed”

Derulo also posted a video to Instagram at the time with footage of himself and Frumes on the way to deliver their baby.

“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home,” The caption was written by the singer. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes”

In July, Frumes posted a heartfelt update on Instagram about their relationship and family.

“When we have each other we have everything,” She wrote. “Baby boy is two months old now… He’s the best and is the most smiley squirmy happy baby ever and loves spending time outdoors we are so in love”

