Lily Rose-Depp to Star in ‘Euphoria’ Creator’s New HBO Show ‘The Idol’

Model and actor Lily Rose-Depp will star in “The Idol,” an HBO drama series co-created by singer/songwriter The Weeknd (Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

Per the logline, “The Idol” is about a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner (who happens to be the leader of a secret cult in Los Angeles). The show is currently in production and Tesfaye will star.

Rose-Depp is the only confirmed cast member, while Tesfaye will play the role of the club owner/cult leader.

Along with Tesfaye, Levinson, Reza Fahim, his producer who has previous experience in the nightlife business, executive produces and also writes. Aaron L. Gilbert executive produces for Bron Studios, while Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen are executive producers for Little Lamb. Showrunner Joseph Epstein, who wrote the screenplay “Health and Wellness,” executive produces and writes along with co-executive producer and writer Mary Laws, who has written for HBO’s hit satirical dramedy “Succession.” Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and La Mar C. Taylor co-executive produce.

