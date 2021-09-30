The First Thing You Should Do After A Cat Scratches You

Cats can carry bacteria and spread that to you if you get scratched or bit, turning into an infection. You should be careful with stray cats, especially those who have diabetes or are immunocompromised. An infection can quickly turn into a serious medical problem. Cats can contract staphylococcus aureus, campylobacter and pasteurella. Wash your hands after petting or playing with your cat, or changing the litter (via the Cleveland Clinic).

Healthline adds that you could get tetanus or rabies. You should rinse your cat’s fur with water, then wash it with soap. Pat dry with a clean towel. Apply gauze to stop bleeding. Then, wrap the area with a towel. Watch for signs of infection — swelling, puss, discolored streaks, or flu-like symptoms. Other signs of infection, according to the Cleveland Clinic, include redness and increased discomfort. These symptoms may be caused by infection. If the wound isn’t healing, consult your doctor.

Avoid rubbing the eye. Instead, rinse it with clean water. Next, visit your doctor to examine it (via Healthline).