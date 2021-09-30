What is the doll saying in Squid Game? More On the Games in Squid Game Explored

Fans now have a relentless fascination with Netflix’s Korean show, Squid Game, and we explore the doll from the Red light, Green light game to explore what she says.

The show’s premise revolves around hundreds of contestants who have a financially challenging past, all looking to test their skills and their strength in the hopes of winning a large sum of money.

What is the doll saying in Squid Game?

The terrifying doll at the helm of the game is more or less reciting the name of the game over and over again.

The doll reportedly says: “무궁화 꼬찌 피엇 소리다” (Mugunghwa Kkoci Pilot Seumnida), which can be translated to “Red light, green light, 1, 2, 3!”

We see the giant robot doll standing at the head of a group of contestants next to a tree during the game. As the doll turns its back, the players can move towards the doll as she says, “green light.”

However, when the doll spins around to face the players saying “red light,” they must freeze immediately or risk getting fatally shot.

What is the doll’s name?

According to a report on the Korean forum, Dcinside, the doll’s name is Mugunghwa, named with the game. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

The doll is actually a real artifact residing in a horse carriage village in Jincheon County in Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea.

The show borrowed the doll for the nail-biting scene and returned it to its rightful place in the village.

What are the other children’s games in the Netflix show?

Squid Game features six children’s games throughout the course of the series, and the contestants must emerge as winners to progress.

The six games featured in the show are as follows:

The first game is Red light Green light – as described previously.

The second game requires contestants to cut either a circle, umbrella, star, or triangle shape out of honeycomb without breaking the shape.

The third game sees the contestants get into groups of 10 to play a round of tug of war.

The fourth game involves the contestants pairing up to play a game of their choice with marbles.

The fifth game issues players a number between 1-16, and they then must cross a bridge in that order.

The sixth and final game is the titular Squid Game.

