Licorice Pizza: Release Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The New Paul Thomas Anderson Movie

By Tom O'Brien
The Star-Studded Licorice Pizza Cast Includes Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper And More

The list of actors who have appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson movies throughout the filmmaker’s career is one of the most impressive you can find, and the same can be said about the Licorice Pizza cast, which is bursting at the seams with talent. Anderson’s latest movie is led by Alana Haim, one of three members of the all-sister rock and roll outfit Haim, who will be taking on the role of Alana Kane, a young woman living in the San Fernando Valley at the center of the moving story. Playing opposite Haim is Cooper Hoffman, the son of PTA’s longtime collaborator, the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who plays a young actor named Gary Valentine.

The Licorice Pizza supporting cast, which is impressive even for Paul Thomas Anderson’s standards, includes Bradley Cooper as famed movie producer (and Barbra Streisand’s ex-husband) Jon Peters, Benny Safdie as politician Joel Wachs, as well as Sean Penn, Maya Rudolph, Tom Waits, and Ben Stiller.

