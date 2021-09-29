Nicotine Stained Wall, Exposed Wires and Damp Smelling Room offered despite a 273£ Tariff

A carer claims he paid £273 for a two-night stay at a city hotel where the room had exposed wires, “nicotine stains” on the walls, and “smelt of damp”.

Ryan Caine, originally from Liverpool but now living in Glasgow, came to visit the city he comes from with his dad who he cares for, paying £273 for two nights at the Adelphi Hotel

The 27-year-old claims he paid £136.50 a night for two nights at the Adelphi Hotel from Saturday, September 25 to Sunday, September 26.

Ryan said after a visit to Stoke-on-Trent, the pair decided to visit Liverpool as his dad had never been and he could also visit his mum, Liverpool Echo reports.

Photos show the fire alarm suspended from the ceiling and yellow stains along the walls.

Ryan said: “From Stoke-on-Trent, we decided to go to Liverpool, [my dad] has never been to Liverpool and I was seeing my ma.

“We got the Adelphi for two nights, £273 and it is meant to be a good hotel. Our hotel door was opened when we arrived at the hotel.

“Then when we got in it, the fire alarm was suspended from the ceiling and there were exposed wires. The walls had nicotine stains and so did the ceiling.

“The bathroom tiles were cracked and the ceiling was damp.”

Ryan claims he and his dad also asked for a fan as it was hot in the room, but it was not provided.

He said: “It was hot, and there was no fan or fridge.

“We went downstairs and asked for a fan and they said ‘sorry we don’t provide that and for the price we paid for, you’d expect to have a fan.

“The fan was available in every other hotel we stayed at. If we asked, they would either give one to us or leave one in our room.

“They said there would be clean bedding or towels in the wardrobe – there was nothing in the wardrobe.”

Ryan said the key cards they were given for their hotel room also “kept cutting out” and this meant they would have to keep going down to reception to sort it.

“You have to go back downstairs and wait in a long line because several coaches might have come in just to get a new key card,” He explained.

The carer said his dad also “did not enjoy himself either”.

“Altogether it was hot, it smelt damp, and the fire alarm kept going off every five seconds because it was so low and I don’t know why but I think people were trying to go up the fire escape for a ciggie or something.”

Britannia Hotels, the hotel operator of Adelphi Hotel, has been contacted by The Mirror.