Celebrities Who Love Disney

Blake Lively loves Disney so much that she even jokingly offered to play the Beast.





Reynolds and Lively posed with Mickey Mouse.



Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images







Lively is very vocal about her desire to participate in a Disney movie. Back in March 2018, she documented one of her visits to Disneyland on Instagram posing alongside all the Disney princesses.

She captioned the picture, “@Disneyland this is my official submission. Will work for minimum wage. Happy to be the Beast. Your move …” She added on another photo “@Disneyland can I please move in? Thanks.”

She also posted a photo on Instagram showing her channeling ice queen Elsa from “Frozen” with the caption, “Let It Glo,” a clear reference to Elsa’s anthem “Let It Go.”

In 2009, during an interview with David Letterman, she shared that she “grew up going to Disneyland like twice a week … my mom would take me out of school and take me to Disneyland.”