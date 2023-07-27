Liam Neeson Had to ‘Pull the Plug’ When His Wife Became Brain Dead – He Still Mourns Her 14 Years after Emotional Farewell

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson | Liam Neeson | Source: Youtube.com/60 Minutes | Getty Images

Liam Neeson lost his wife, Natasha Richardson, to a tragic skiing accident.

The actor only revealed his last words to his wife five years after her passing.

Over a decade later, he still grieves his wife.

Liam Neeson and his wife Natasha Richardson fell in love on stage. The two met on the set of “Anna Christie” on Broadway in 1993 and delivered a beautiful and emotive performance.

Richardson was still married to theater producer Robert Fox at the time, but their marriage was already on its last legs. However, the audience saw the chemistry between the two develop, and the actress could not deny it.

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson in New York in 2005 | Source: Getty Images

“Obviously, I fell very much in love with him,” she admitted. “The Parent Trap” star even said she finally understood why Neeson was such a heartthrob. After ending her marriage to Fox, she and Neeson got married in 1994.

The couple bought a farmhouse in New York, where their wedding ceremony was held. The same fluidity the actors had on stage was the same effortless dynamic they had in their home.

The “Taken” star and his wife welcomed two sons together, Micheál and Daniel. But tragedy struck the family when Richardson suffered a traumatic brain injury from a skiing accident while she was on vacation in Quebec, Canada.

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson in New York in 2007 | Source: Getty Images

Richardson did not think she needed medical attention at first. Her husband was filming in Toronto, and after the accident, she called Neeson and said, “Darling, I’ve taken a tumble in the snow.”

But the fall had caused more damage than Richardson expected because three hours later, the “Wild Child” star was taken to hospital, and the doctors discovered she had a lucid interval, meaning her tumble had caused internal bleeding in her brain, making it a fatal brain injury.

Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson in New York in 2008 | Source: Getty Images

Neeson rushed to the hospital, and the doctors told him his wife was brain dead, and right then and there, the actor had lost the love of his life.

Liam Neeson’s Last Words to Natasha Richardson

Only five years after Richardson’s passing did the father of two reveal his last words to his wife. The actor was by his wife’s hospital bed and said, “Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this. You’ve banged your head. It’s…I don’t know if you can hear me, but that’s…this is what’s gone down.”

Liam Neeson with his sons Micheal and Daniel and the rest of his family at Natasha Richardson’s funeral in New York in 2009 | Source: Getty Images

Neeson continued to tell her that they would be flying back home to New York, where all her friends and family would be able to say goodbye. The couple had already spoken about what would be done if one of them was on life support and agreed that they would “pull the plug” on one another.

Although the decision seemed evident for Neeson, it was still heartbreaking to say goodbye to his wife so unexpectedly. But the actor did more than pull the plug; he also donated Richardson’s heart, kidney, and liver and reckoned that his wife would be happy to know she was keeping three people alive.

During his “60 Minutes” interview, the “Memory” star spoke about his grieving process. He confessed he felt his wife’s absence daily, “I mourn for her… I visit her grave on a very regular basis,” he added.

Fortunately, Neeson had the support of his loved ones during the difficult time. He especially thanked his mother-in-law, Vanessa Redgrave, for stepping in and helping him raise his sons.

Liam Neeson and His Sons’ Current Life

Neeson has shown his range throughout his long-standing career. The actor proved to be a rom-com star, with films like “Love Actually,” and swiftly transitioned into being an action legend with his roles in the iconic “Taken” franchise.

Most of his acting roles have one theme: the importance of family, so it is no surprise that the actor is a doting father willing to do anything to keep his family together.

Despite the tragedy of losing his wife, Neeson raised two successful sons. His eldest, Micheál, 28, has followed in his footsteps. The 28-year-old started acting at a young age but made his film debut in “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.”

Some of his films include, “Vox Lux,” “Broken Symphony,” “Big Dogs” and “Paradise.” Micheál also got to act alongside his father in the 2019 film, “Cold Pursuit” and the 2020 movie “Made in Italy.”

Micheál is growing in his career and is determined to make a name for himself. In 2018, the actor decided to change his last name to Richardson in honor of his late mother. Neeson supported his son’s decision, “I think he did the right thing; I’d hate for him to be constantly asked: ‘Oh are you Liam Neeson’s son?'” he said.

Liam Neeson and his son Micheál in London in 2015 | Source: Getty Images

The “Paradise” star also opened up about losing his mother. He expressed that it was particularly difficult to accept the loss because of how unexpected her death was. But Micheál does his best to hold on to his memories of Richardson. He is even more grateful to have some of her films to look back on.

Daniel, the youngest of the Neeson boys, also followed in his father’s footsteps. He studied Acting and Digital Media at Tulane University.

Daniel landed behind-the-scenes jobs on films but eventually launched his eco-friendly clothing line, Pine Outfitters, in 2017. The 26-year-old said he never thought he would be a business owner. He always believed he would become a producer or an athlete since he grew up loving sports.

Liam Neeson in New York in 2005 | Source: Getty Images

However, Daniel and Micheál have allowed their passions to lead them and have both built successful careers. Neeson also used his work as an escape from pain and grief. He admitted that he survived by “running away to work.”