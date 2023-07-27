Holly Kris Foster is Kris Foster 2.0 in 90 Day fiancé: the other way star Holly?

There is another way to 90 Day Fidelity Holly Weeks from Season 5 moved with her mother to South Africa to marry Wayne Cornish. Ahead of the season, fans wondered if she’d be Tiffany Franco 2,0. But now, they wonder if she’s the second coming of Kris Foster from TLC’s Season 4.

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – The Other Way: Holly Weeks & Wayne

The parallels between Holly and Tiffany Franco seem really obvious, From the trailer, people noticed that like Ronald Smith’s ex, Holly seemed terrified because of the high crime rate. Ronald Smith, who spoke in the same accent, lived on a housing estate with a high density. People are now rethinking and questioning if Kris Foster could be an accurate correlation.

The 90-Day Fiancé fans were convinced that Kris went to Colombia to marry Jeymi Noguera in the hope of obtaining affordable opiates. Naturally, she denied that. Nothing she has ever said could convince them. Jeymi split up with Kris and fans now think Wayne’s new family will not have a happy and long future.

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers – Is Holly Weeks Kris Foster #2?

TLC’s teaser showed Wayne spraying pepper on robbers to repel them. Many people thought Holly looked similar. Her facial expressions and not just her long hair are what made people think that Holly looked like Kris. Sadly, she also looked depressed because her dog, which was killed by the robbers in one of their multiple attempts to break into the house, had been murdered.

The 90-Day Fiancé Fans felt bad for the dog and some, mainly South Africans thought that Wayne exaggerated crime rates. Meanwhile, some TLC fans thought that Holly’s mom made a mistake as she’s simply not used to fear every time there’s a footfall in the street. Many people think Holly Foster is Kris Foster 2.0

TLC – Fans Think That Holly Weeks Is An Addict

In Instagram's comment section, users began talking about drug use. One 90 Day Fiancé viewer's opinion "Does this girl kinda remind you of Kris? She looks like she's on drugs or something. She looks out of it all the time."

In the reply, there were multiple comments. Another followed. “I said the same thing. Something is off.”

A second person has also made a suggestion. “I 100% agree. They are both on the same page. She’s going through withdrawal[al].”

Holly is not the only one who thinks she might be addicted. Another fan also wrote: “I think she is sickly I don’t think it’s drugs more mental health issues eating disorder…soon [after] she got off the plane she threw up.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and events at 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. TLC airs the show on Sundays at 8pm ET/PT.