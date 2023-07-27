Judge Greg Mathis Denies Pulling a Gun on City Workers

After months of ending his courtroom staple, Greg Mathis is having trouble venting frustrations with people and getting along. According to TMZThe outlet reported that the ex-TV judge was involved in a fight with Los Angeles City workers, each side claiming a different story.

TMZ reports that Mathis is the subject of a L.A. Dept. Water and Power, who accused the former TV judge that he threatened the employee and other employees with a firearm during a heated argument. Mathis, according to the employee, became enraged after being told to move Mathis’ vehicle.

Judge Greg Mathis is accused of pulling a gun on city workers, but he denies it https://t.co/Dzb2Vt2Cqe — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2023

TMZ reports that “words” were exchanged, leading up to the confrontation with Mathis. Mathis’ side of the tale was obtained by the publication, which disputed the allegations made in the complaint.

The TV judge claimed that he had been blocked by employees, and was unable to leave his driveway. Mathis claimed that after Mathis stood out in the street a worker sarcastically spoke to him, saying if Mathis didn’t get up, his truck would hit him. According to TMZ Mathis interpreted the comment as a threat, and informed the anonymous worker that he is armed.

Mathis told the publication that during the alleged disagreement, he did not point the gun at anyone or show it to them. Both parties continued their work as the argument went nowhere. TMZ still notes that workers also reported the accusations to the police who are investigating the brandishing reports.

Judge Mathis The following are some examples of how to get started: The People’s Court Warner Bros. canceled both shows after 24 or 26 TV seasons, respectively. Mathis received a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018 for the outstanding legal/courtroom show. He was the second longest running court program produced by a single production company and longest black male hosted television program.