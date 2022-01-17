Chrstina Hack defends Josh Hall Relationship amid Marriage Rumors

No matter how many people leave, Christina Haack remains unbothered.

The HGTV star continues to celebrate her engagement. Josh HallSome followers are unable to help but share their opinions on the relationship. Christina shared a message on Instagram on Sunday, January 16 for those who were questioning her speedy romance.

“Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah,”She wrote for her Caption. “That feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.”Christina closed the post with an emoji of a heart, lock, and key

Jan. 17th, however, was a day when followers were greeted by a slightly altered caption that only contained emojis.

This post is a result of some fans speculating that Christina and Josh could get married. The 14th of January saw the official announcement. Flip or Flopstar shared a photograph with Josh from Montage Los Cabos resort That’s it!, “1.14.22 Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh.”Later she would remove the date from her caption.