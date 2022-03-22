Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa Share a Sweet Photo Despite Family Split. And The Internet Has Thoughts

The internet is still processing thoughts about The split between Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa , and it’s not hard to see why. Bonet and Momoa were together for 17+ years, with five years of marriage. This was a beautiful couple that the whole world loved to watch. Lenny Kravitz shared this sweet photo with Jason Momoa as a gesture of support. The adorable message made the internet feel a certain way.

Share his photo with Aquaman star, Kravitz took to Instagram The image almost looks like a trailer for a movie. The men are seen riding bikes and smiling like good friends. It’s accompanied by a kind caption.

Out of all of the responses to come from Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa’s bro-out, one of the most appropriate came from Momoa himself. Commenting on Kravitz’s post, the cinematic king of Atlantis had this to say:

love u bro. ohana fo life.

The world surely isn’t surprised by this outpouring of friendship, as it’s been known for a while that Lenny Kravitz is long a chill guy with Jason Momoa . As Lisa Bonet’s first husband with whom she has three children (including The Batman star Zoë Kravitz), the Grammy-winner has never shied away from publicly showing love, and recently both he and Momoa have been uber-supportive of Zoë and her big screen achievements. That’s something we’ve seen most recently, as both Kravitz and Momoa were on hand to lend their good vibes to Zoë Kravitz’s recent Saturday Night Live debut .

So naturally, another important and appropriate response came from Zoë Kravitz herself. Seeing both of the men that have supported her hanging out with bikes and smiles, Kravitz added the following comment to her father’s big hug of a photo:

Well isn’t this just adorable. I love you both so much.

With family matters addressed, it’s now time to ask what the internet thinks of this absolutely adorable moment. So far, the consensus seems to indicate exactly what you’d think, as some are heralding Lisa Bonet as a deity of sorts for uniting these two men. Twitter user onmywayalready is one such fan, as they’ve put the following message into the world:

Lisa Bonet, the most powerful woman alive. Sis, show us your techniques.

If you’re thinking that the meeting of Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz is just a dream, you’re not alone. Actually, SuperNotFunnyS1 They said what they were thinking, and contributed the following reaction to our collective thoughts:

This picture is too cool to be real. To believe it’s a dream, I need some kind of gauzy fog or something.

Last but not the least, user raahtoronto Our reactions are capped off with one of the best messages from this love fest. They embraced the positive vibes and offered this beautiful praise to support the emotions that were running through social media.

This is one of the healthiest relationships I’ve seen and I’m genuinely glad to see it out in the public. Salute to your scarcity Gentlemen. Actual Rockstars.

While the subject of Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s reported divorce continues to be a bit confusing, especially after Bonet’s most recent ring sighting However, emotions surrounding the Bonet/Momoa clan remain positive. It’s nice to see Lenny Kravitz still supporting his ex-wife, the family he shares with her, and the beau that came to love her after.