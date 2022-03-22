Ukrainian TikToker in Kyiv Accuses Her of Having ‘Pinch Of PTSD’

Insider spoke with Kristina Korban, Ukrainian TikToker Kristina Korban about life in Kyiv.

Korban is subject to six-hour waits for groceries and hair loss due to stress. “a pinch of PTSD.”

Insider reported that she will consider therapy after the war is over.

Kristina Korban (32-year-old TikToker who lives in Kyiv, Ukraine) told Insider she believed she heard fireworks that night. Russia invaded the first time.

As she pieced together the truth — that Russian forces had attacked with airstrikes and missiles — she The news was sharedWith her TikTok followers, 626,000 Korban posted her first video about the invasion on February 24, which has over 9 million views as of the writing. “might be the beginning of something serious.”

Korban gave an insider’s view of life in Kyiv over the past three weeks. Shop for groceriesTo how Ukrainians are willing to pay more for basic items.

More than Ukrainians make up 3.1 millionAccording to UN statistics, a total of 57 people have fled the country. But like many others, Korban — a single mother to a 2-year-old daughter — says she has no plans to leave. Insider asked Korban how her life has changed and what she hopes for her family.

Korban states that even though she has ‘a pinch’ of PTSD, she will not use the free therapy available.

Insider spoke to Korban that she believes it is safer to remain in Ukraine with her family, than to leave because of the instability. “chaos”Outside, and how long it would take to get outside.

“And I consider myself a pretty patriotic Ukrainian, so I don’t feel like we should have to leave and I don’t want to leave,”Korban. “I don’t want to be forced out of the country. This is our home.”

Over the last few weeks, Korban’s online profile has undergone a dramatic transformation. Before that, she used her platform for financial advice and investment tips. In a video she shared on March 7, her Stress is causing hair loss.

“I’ve legit lost half my hair by now,”Insider was informed by Korban. “I thought it was bad, like postpartum when you have hair loss.”

Korban spoke out about the effects of war on her body and mind.

“We’re all very exhausted. We don’t sleep much, especially since a lot of the action is like in the wee hours of the morning,”Insider was informed by her. “And definitely emotional. Every three or four days I have a mental breakdown. I keep myself together and then I have like one day that’s an emotional roller coaster.”

She claimed that she feels like she’s got everything she needs “a pinch of PTSD,”She’ll make the mistake of thinking that everyday noises like somebody closing a cabinet in the kitchen are an explosion.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (also known as PTSD) is a condition that can lead to severe mental and physical symptoms. Problems with mental healthThis condition occurs after someone experiences trauma. This condition was first identified in war veterans. It was previously known by several other names, such as “shell shock,”According to Mind.

Korban explained that, while many local therapists offer their services at no cost, she doesn’t feel like she’s in the right place to take advantage.

“I don’t feel that I’d be in the right mind to sit down and have a therapy chat when I’m in such a stressful situation,”Korban stated, adding that she will consider it “maybe after”The war is over.

Korban claimed that she hasn’t left her house since the invasion started, but that a recent trip to the supermarket to pick up a prescription took six hours due the long lines.

“What’s changed the most is not being able to really go anywhere or feel safe, you know, leaving the house, you go to the grocery store, you’re technically risking your life,”Korban. “[It’s] just the fear of what’s beyond your four walls.”

Korban started a campaign to raise money for the people of Ukraine through Chuffed, a non profit fundraising website. According to the website, $30,000 was raised as of the writing date for families that have lost their sons in combat, for those without pay and for the elderly. To donate, Go to the fundraising page.