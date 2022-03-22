Sophia Bush Ready to Move On from Past TV Shows’ ‘Unpleasantries.

Sophia Bush wants to forget about the traumatic past experiences she had on television and instead concentrate on the good.

She also works on CBS’s. “Good Sam”Her partnership with Lenovo’s Work for Humankind.

“I would so much rather be celebrating,”She spoke to Insider.

Sophia Bush is ready for her past traumatic TV experiences to be forgotten and she wants to focus on the positives in her future.

“I do feel that it’s incredibly important to have these conversations,”When asked about these experiences in a new interview, she said that to Insider. Lenovo’s Work for Humankind initiative. “I also feel like it’s really important to respect myself, my mental health and my own boundaries.”

Bush was among many female former presidents in 2017. “One Tree Hill”Cast members who A letter was signed and published by VarietyAudrey Wauchope, TV writer, has written a report detailing how women were abused “psychologically and emotionally”Mark Schwahn is the creator of the teen drama.

Bush also quit NBC’s procedural drama about police officers “Chicago PD”She was assaulted and acted out in the year she played Erin Lindsay for four seasons. “abusive”on Dax Shepard “Armchair Expert” podcastDecember 2018,

“I’ve given a lot of advice to women and anyone who’s in a situation like that,”Bush explained to Insider that she was redirecting the conversation to her current work at CBS’s medical drama. “Good Sam,”She called it “the best experience”Her life.

“I would so much rather be celebrating that than be continually asked to relive unpleasantries from the past,”She continued.

Bush, along with her former co-stars, has reclaimed “One Tree Hill”.





Bethany Joy Lenz and Sophia Bush are represented by Hilarie Burton.



Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic







Instead of reliving negative experiences, Bush and her castmates Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz are reclaiming “One Tree Hill”Listen to their recap podcast “Drama Queens” .

They rewatch their show from 2003 to 2012. This gives them new insight into their characters as well as behind-the scenes details. They won’t mention names nor go into detail about the bad experiences they had on set. Instead, they are focused on their friendship and lasting bond.

“Those girls are my family and we spend so much time together, whether it’s on FaceTime or whether we’re recording episodes of ‘Drama Queens,'”Bush spoke to Insider. “We’ve forged such a friendship and been able to, as a unit, reclaim so much of what was good and joyful about our first job together while taking out the respective trash.

“She added that we are in love more than ever with each other.”





Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz were joined by Sophia Bush. “Good Sam.”



Ramona Diaconescu/CBS







Women are also making efforts to make sure their professional relationships don’t become sexy. “One Tree Hill.”Recently, Lenz & Burton filmed guest spots for Bush’s episode “Good Sam”Toronto

“It was such an out-of-body experience to have those women of this set, but my brain was like, ‘wait, what’s happening,'”Bush shared her thoughts with Insider. Bush recalled dropping a cue when cameras were rolling, because she was so excited for Burton and Lenz to act together again.

Bush also puts her efforts into humanitarian activism





Sophia Bush attends Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot







Bush has spoken out about her bad TV experiences, but her career has been oriented towards helping the world outside of Hollywood. Bush has been a vocal advocate for gun-control laws and worked with Intermix, a luxury fashion retailer. encourage voter registrationShe previously sold some of her clothes and donated them to charity. Fund a Guatemalan school.

Bush’s most recent venture is a partnership Lenovo’s Work for Humankind initiative.

Remote workers can be inspired to move to Robinson Crusoe Island off the west coast Chile by the program. Lenovo claims that the program offers volunteers the technology they need to work remotely from Robinson Crusoe Island in return for volunteering work that supports local communities and helps to prevent the extinction local endangered species.

“To be able to take the idea of work from home and turn it into working for good is something that feels really exciting,”Bush spoke to Insider.

“Good Sam”Airs Wednesdays at 10:10 p.m. ET on CBS.