Laura Leigh left Vanderpump Rules: What Actually happened?

The most popular American actress Laura Leigh surprised her fans as she had suddenly quit the series “Vanderpump Rules” to embrace other endeavors. She had made her appearance in the first season of this show. Check out below to know the actual details and what has happened.

On Vanderpump Rules, What went wrong to Laura Leigh?

Laura had made her debut on Vanderpump Rules in the year 2013. She had soon turned out to be a popular character on the show, well known for her infamous hidden hookup with Jax Taylor in the SUR restroom, which surprised everyone including Lisa Vanderpump.

According to a report from Life and Style, this incident had made laura lost her job at SUR and she was sacked soon afterward. Laura also confessed that she had struggled with drug addiction and difficulties since she was a child.

Laura had admitted to the media that she started drinking from the age of 12 and later got more into Meth (Drug). She said: “I was stealing my family’s homes and selling all we owned to pawn shops”.

“It was a total mess. I work as hard as I can and as quickly as I can, yet I’m still adamant that I can have a glass of wine”.

What is Laura Leigh Doing Now?

Leigh got featured in the comedy film We’re The Millers post her exit from Vanderpump Rules. According to IMDB, she has also appeared in the television show “Blue Bloods” and in the film “Under the Silver Lake”.

Laura had always been interactive with her fans through her social media. She constantly updated her personal and family life on her Instagram page that has almost 4000 followers. She currently resides in New York City.