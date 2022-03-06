Larsa Pippen denies what fans have long suspected

Larsa Pippen wants people understand that her body is natural and that her new physique is a result her hard work. “During”Reunion of the Real Housewives of MiamiPippen denied a Brazilian buttlift, but she did admit to other procedures. “I’ve had my nose done. I’ve had my lips done. And that’s basically it,”She stated (via Page Six). She also confessed to having had a breast augmentation in 2013, before the third season of the reality series.

Andy Cohen asked Pippen whether she had done her butt. Pippen flatly answered “Yes!” “no”and claimed that her curviness was due her intense exercise routine. “I literally work out seven days a week,”He was shocked when she said so. “If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I’m 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were.”She pointed out that her “whole body has changed”Because she exercises and is happy with her appearance. Pippen is not the only one who has fallen for the fitness bug in her family.

Talking with Us WeeklyIn August 2020, Pippen stated that her four children, which she shares with Scottie Pippen in the United States, were her workout friends. “Me and my kids work out together every day,”She said that they make time for cheat days and can cook together.