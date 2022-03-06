Jeffrey Wright, No Time To Die, shares thoughts on exiting the Bond franchise at the same time as Daniel Craig

The rarest dynamic duos are not easy to find, and Jeffrey Wright would be an expert on this subject. Just like the actor is just coming off his stint as Felix Leiter in Daniel Craig’s era. James Bond movies , he finds himself aiding Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader of Gotham in The Batman. Although it seems like everything was planned perfectly, Wright did not make his exit with Craig.

As he promoted his new role of Jim Gordon in this weekend’s box office frontrunner, Wright recounted how the end of an era marked the closing of a chapter in his acting history. Playing the role of James Bond’s CIA counterpart since Casino Royale’s Introduction to the Craig Era Jeffrey Wright, who was interviewing with him, noted the symmetry as follows: THR :

Well, Daniel and I had a nice run, and if he’s going to go out, we, in a sense, should go out together. So I liked the way that we rounded it out, and what it did was celebrate the bond — for lack of a better word — between the two characters, in a way that was appropriate.

“Appropriate”This is how you can put it. No Time To DieIn the name of saving the planet, James Bond and Felix Leiter both died. Both operatives would sacrifice their lives to take down Rami Malek’s villainous Safin in the 25th Bond movie, with Felix being betrayed by his supposed ally Logan Ash (Billy Magnussen). Meanwhile, Commander Bond’s bittersweet end would come thanks to the story’s explosive ending , which took out Ian Fleming’s superspy in the name of protecting those he loved.

It makes sense, on the surface, for Jeffrey Wright to move after and Daniel Craig not to stay. No Time To DieAs The era of consistency that was established in Quantum of Solace It would seem that this is what the law of averages dictates. However, that hasn’t always been the case in the past, as one actor didFelix Leiter to two Bonds. This distinction goes to Roger Moore and David Hedison. Let’s Live!Timothy Dalton License to Kill.

Jeffrey Wright, who played Felix in three movies, was the first actor to always be the character’s actor for one 007 and for more films. Other cast members, such as Naomie Harris, are still hopeful of a return. But also suggests killer successors Wright seems to have made his exit. Leaving behind his own killer reinvention of a classic Bond fixture, it’s going to be just as hard finding the next Felix Leiter as it will be hunting down the next 007.