What’s The Batman’s Song?

The First trailer for Warner Bros.’ highly anticipated reboot “The Batman” was downright chilling as it introduced Robert Pattinson’s take on the Caped Crusader with a gloomy, detective-infused story. The teaser featured a Nirvana song, something that no Batman movie had ever shown before.

Indeed, if you’re wondering what the song in “The Batman” is, it’s Nirvana’s “Something in the Way,” but there’s a deeper reasoning for why this particular song appears in the film.

The song, written by Kurt Cobain, appears on Nirvana’s second album “Nevermind”It was released in 1991. The 1994 album also included a live version. This song gained notoriety. “MTV Unplugged in New York” despite being cut from the initial broadcast of Nirvana’s iconic appearance on the show.

Fans of Nirvana will love this article “Something in the Way”It is immediately recognisable and plays twice “The Batman” – Bruce Wayne even literally listens to the song in his “Batcave”At one point. This song was the key to Matt Reeves’ vision for the new Batman movie.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’,”Reeves spoke Empire. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s ‘Last Days’ and the idea of this fictionalized version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

“Last Days,”The film was released in 2005 and is an inspiration from the last days of Cobain. It stars Michael Pitt playing a young musician. But both that film and Kurt Cobain himself inspired Robert Pattinson’s iteration of Bruce Wayne, who goes outside during the day so infrequently that he wears sunglasses indoors.

So “Something in the Way” is not just a haunting (and fitting) song for this particular Batman movie, it’s a direct inspiration on how Reeves and Pattinson went about crafting a new iteration of Bruce Wayne audiences hadn’t seen before.

Below is the song.