Amazon rushes to sell popular $1500 laptop after it appears in basket for as low as $400

AMAZON is offering more amazing tech bargains on its website this week, including an incredible laptop deal.

It has received excellent reviews, and it is now available at a discount of 73 per cent.

1 This laptop is currently available on Amazon at a price of $399.99 Amazon

Amazon offers a 17-inch SGIN laptop that has 256GB storage for only $399.99.

According to the tech giant, it was originally priced at $1,499.99.

This is a saving of over $1100.

Windows 11 is the operating system that powers this gadget.

SGIN 17.2-inch laptop with storage of 256GB for $399 on Amazon Here you can buy

SGIN provides a one-year warranty period and Amazon is offering free delivery and returns.

A laptop with a beautiful screen is ideal for viewing your streaming service.

A 5000mAh battery can be used to charge the device for up to 8 hours without having to plug it in.

Most read in Phones & Gadgets

Also included are Windows 11 Home with a built-in webcam and expandable memory.

Amazon buyers seem pleased with the device and gave it an impressive rating of 4.4 stars out five.

Amazon awarded one review a label of verified purchase: “Laptop exactly what I was looking for to work away from home.

“Unit streams easily, boots in about 20 seconds.”

“I want to stream wirelessly. A laptop sound system is included with the 17 large screen. A great buy for $$.”

A second reviewer stated: “This computer is really good for its price.” It was just as it had been described. The quality is excellent. Nice size screen.

The keyboard is very nice. This is an excellent deal if you are looking for a cheap upgrade computer or a backup at a reasonable price.”

Prices in this article may not be accurate at present.

Do your research prior to making any purchase.