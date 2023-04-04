DC’s Worst Artist Is Getting Hilarious April Fools Comic Covers

On three DC Comics titles, the open-order covers of Tom King’s variants will appear. King’s version of “The Joker” #7 will be available on April 4. It features Batman facing the Clown Prince of Crime. The two characters are made into stick figures. Joker is seen capturing the Dark Knight using a teased weapon called Joker Fish. King is able to capture Joker’s signature psychotic smile. He also captured Batman’s cape, cowl, as well as his trademark look.

DC Comics

King will also be returning to the “Batman” title on April 4. He creates the Bob Kane/Jerry Robinson cover from the 1940 debut issue. This is for “Batman #134.” King apologizes to readers for exposing them to his art by displaying stick-figure Robin and Batman. King, despite being instantly recognisable in even their weakest form, is yet to be among the best dual writers/artists in this industry.

DC Comics

King’s variant cover was for the “Danger Street”, limited series. It features Jorge Fornes and Dave Stewart. The cover features the literal Danger Street Lady Cop, with text that focuses on her police uniform, and The Creeper saying “boo”. As with the other covers of his, it’s not easy to see if the artist was a professional writer or just a child. On April 11, “Danger Street,” #5 will be available in comic shops.