‘La Brea’ Earns 6.2 Million Viewers on NBC in Ratings Debut

“La Brea,” NBC’s newest drama series centered on the aftermath of a massive sinkhole mysteriously appearing in Los Angeles, which literally and figuratively tears a family apart, debuted on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. with solid primetime premiere numbers.

Universal Television produced the show and David Applebaum executive produced it. It attracted 6.2 million viewers. “La Brea” features Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Chiké Okonkwo, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, Jon Seda and Lily Santiago. Together, they form part of the family that finds itself in an unimaginable primeval universe and the diverse group of strangers with whom they must collaborate to survive. “La Brea,” however, wasn’t NBC’s primetime winner for Tuesday evening— that honor goes to “The Voice,” which drew in 7.09 million viewers and a rating of 0.9 in the key demo.

“The Voice” won over CBS’ “FBI” by a hair, as the police procedural attracted 7.03 million viewers during the same 8 p.m. window and a 0.7 rating. At 9 p.m., “FBI: International” moved into its new 9 p.m. slot with 5.86 million viewers, retaining 94% of last week’s premiere totals, and at 10 p.m., “FBI: Most Wanted” won the hour with 5.48 million viewers, beating its closest competitor by over 2 million viewers (NBC’s “New Amsterdam,” which drew 3.49 million viewers and a rating of 0.4). According to NetBase CBS dramas drew over 478 millions potential social impressions.

