Animal Rescue Puts a Blind Cat, a Seeing-Eye Cat, and Their Helper Up for Adoption Together

The Sioux City Animal Adoption Rescue in Iowa is looking for someone to take home a trio of cats who became a family in special circumstances.

They rescued Keller, a blind cat who was born without eyes. A few days later, they rescued another cat, which appears to be his mother. Keller and his mom are inseparable and it’s clear that she is Keller’s “seeing eye” cat, according to KCAU.

“We got him in, and he was very lost, very confused. Within a day or so, we ended up getting the female in which we assume is his mother,” Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue’s director Cindy Rarrat spoke to the station.

Unfortunately upon further testing, the rescue realized the mother cat severe health issues, including a tumor that they removed, and so they thought it would be a good idea to introduce a third cat to help out the family.

Trixie, a 9-week old kitten from the shelter, was chosen. Rarrat explained to the outlet that Trixie is learning to help Keller move, and the mother cat can now relax and watch them play. The rescue is now looking for a home to take the three cats.

“We’ve been looking for that special home, that special someone that would give these guys a chance,” Rarrat said.

People who are interested can submit an adoption application for the little family here.