The Best Time Of Day To Do Cardio Might Surprise You

The best time of day to do cardio is going to depend on your personal exercise goals, interventional cardiologist Leslie Cho, M.D. tells Cleveland Clinic. “Exercising in the morning may be associated with lower blood pressure, better sleep and greater weight loss,” Dr. Cho says. However, she also adds, “On the other hand, afternoon or evening exercise is associated with peaks in body temperature and flexibility and appears to be better at improving aerobic performance and strength.”

Then there are segments of the population with specific health issues where the science indicates that a particular time of day is going to be best to do cardio. For instance, a recent study revealed that middle-aged to senior men who were at risk of or suffering from type 2 diabetes experienced “more pronounced metabolic benefits” when they exercised in the afternoon compared to the morning (via The Physiological Society).

Experts have different opinions on the best time to do cardio or any other form of exercise. Dr. Cho emphasizes that consistency is the key to a successful exercise program. “Consistency is the most important variable and is most strongly linked to achieving positive results,” She adds, “Regardless of why you exercise, pick the time that works best for you and stick with it.”