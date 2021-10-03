Lindsay Lohan Begging Friends For Cash?

Is it? Lindsay LohanJust a few steps away to bankruptcy? One year ago, that’s the narrative one tabloid pushed, claiming the actress was begging her friends for money amid a pricey lawsuit. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see what Lohan’s financial situation stands today.

Lindsay Lohan Desperate For Money?

Twelve months ago, Globe alleged Lindsay Lohan was begging her friends for “much needed”Cash after the vanishing act. According to the tabloid, Parent TrapStar was “like a ghost,”In that, very few people knew how she could be reached. Lohan’s “loopy” “lost girl”persona made it impossible to tell her family or friends where she lived at the time.

Lohan was however, intimately aware of this fact. “living out of a suitcase for years.” Lohan’s desperate need for money came when she was entangled in a lawsuit with a high-profile book publisher. Lohan didn’t finish a book. This led her to solicit. “funds”Her “hidey-hole.”Unnamed insider continued to claim that Lohan was “hitting up all the big contacts she can”Find the money. “The word on the street,”According to the source, Lohan was the one who leaked. “running on empty.”

Is Lindsay Lohan Broke?

One year later, nothing has changed. The Globe‘s report on Lohan being broke was (and still is) completely bogus. While the “insider” said no one knew where Lohan was living, it wasn’It’s not a secret The actress was living in Dubai. Lohan rep dismissed the narrative outright. Freaky FridayStar was in debt. Harper Collins was suing Lohan for an incomplete book. This was the one thing that the tabloid got right.

However, a lawsuit doesn’t automatically imply Lindsay Lohan was in debt or begging her friends for cash. Currently, not much is known about Lohan’s social situation, as the actress is staying more lowkey these days. However, Lohan Is very invested in the NFT trend and continuously partners with cryptocurrency businesses, so a bit of money is presumably still coming into her bank accounts.

Lindsay Lohan is a target for the Tabloids

It doesn’t surprise us this tabloid would take shots at Lohan, as it has done the same thing in the past. For instance, the Globe also alleged Lohan was seeking revenge on a slew of A-list celebrities like Emma Stone, Ashton Kutcher, and Kim Kardashian. The magazine didn’t know what it was talking to, so the story was completely fabricated.