Kylie Jenner’s new video that features the actress’s “red flags” has critics going wild.

Fans of KYLIE Jenner have speculated about her not being a tipper, after finding a hint in a video.

Yesterday, the Hulu actress shared a TikTok in which some of her warning signs were revealed.

5 Kylie Jenner has been slammed by her followers for claiming that in a video she didn’t tip. Credit: Hulu

5 When asked to discuss tipping, the reality star remained silent. She used a TikTok Filter that asked for her to show her red flags. Credit: TikTok/@kyliejenner

Kylie was sitting in her mansion worth $36 million as she recorded the video. Her huge closet could be seen in the background.

She wore an unadorned white T-shirt with a bold red lip and her hair back.

Kylie chose the “My Red Flags” filter. It asked about three possible flaws.

First flag revealed prompt “Doesn’t Tip.”

Kylie kept quiet and waited for the next “red flag” to appear – “sleeps wearing socks”. She then answered, “No, No.”

This was followed by the red flag that read, “Picks your nose.”

He admitted that he does it “sometimes.”

The SILENCE speaks volumes

Kylie’s fans on social media were commended for their honesty when she answered the third of the three questions, but many were more interested in her muted answer to the very first question.

Three skull emojis were used by one person to write “The First One”.

“She probably doesn’t tip. “She stayed silent,” replied a second.

One person joked, “She almost confessed her crime.”

Fourth person: “Looking at sus that first one, lmao.”

One final commenter stated: “The first is silent.”

Flashing Cash

Kylie has a habit of flaunting her wealth on social media, despite the rumor that she doesn’t tip.

In April, Kylie posted a selection of photos of herself with her two children, but her followers were distracted by her $72.8million private jet.

The beauty mogul captioned the post: “Adventures with my angels.”

However, some of the Hulu star’s followers couldn’t help but point out the family’s super-expensive mode of transport, which shocked many when its huge CO2 emissions were revealed.

Someone said: “AKA – She sat with them in the private jet that was spewing pollution, and then gave them to nannies when they arrived.”

One added: “This is relatable until you realize they are on a jet. The KJ will never stop showing off their wealth. smdh.”

A third said: “It’s so … curated? Don’t get me wrong, I actually do think the Polaroids are beautiful. They look like they were taken at a photoshoot.

“Polaroids are supposed to be candid and fun. They should also make you laugh. “These feel so poised that it makes me oddly sad?”

She was also ripped apart for showing her five-year old daughter Stormi’s $60,000 Rolex watch and for selling online used clothing and accessories.

5 One fan said that the silence of the actress on tipping was a ‘loud statement’. Credit: TikTok/@kyliejenner

5 Kylie Jenner may not tip, but she is a wealthy star who loves to flaunt her luxury life and wealth. / Kylie Jenner