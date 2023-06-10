Male staff can now wear make-up, so stewardesses on Qantas airlines are no longer required to use it.

AIRLINE Qantas is allowing female staff to ditch make-up — but male employees can now wear it.

Stewardesses do not have to wear high heels and can have longer hair.

1 Airline Qantas has allowed female staffers to wear make-up since male employees are now able to do so. Credit: Qantas

The new rules allow employees to wear earrings, large watches or both. However tattoos will still have to be hidden.

The Australian carrier’s style shake-up comes after some male cabin crew asked to put on make-up and concealer — and female colleagues sought to wear more comfortable flat shoes.

Qantas’s dress code still stipulates that tights must be worn with a dress or skirt, and long hair tied in a bun.

The airline required skirts worn below the knee in the 1970s.

And in the ’80s it specified navy blue was the best eyeliner colour and that sideburns must end mid-ear.

Qantas said: “Fashions change, so have our style guidelines.”

It said the latest changes would “make wearing our uniform more comfortable and practical”.

Rival airlines Virgin and BA recently modernised their cabin crew outfits, including introducing jumpsuits and “gender-neutral” uniforms.