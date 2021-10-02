Kylie Jenner Launches Kylie Baby with StormiWebster’s Help

Kylie JennerStars in a new video with her daughter Stormi WebsterAs she expands her empire to launch Kylie Baby. The 24-year-old makeup mogul, currently expecting her second child, is today celebrating the launch of her latest brand, and it was Kylie Baby galore on the star’s Instagram as she ensured promo went without a hitch.

Jenner’s brand, already plastered all over Times Square in New York City, brings shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer, and a bubble bath, and it even features 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster in the promo. You can see it all below.

Kylie Jenner’s Baby Brand Is Finally Here

The Calabasas-based star’s brand, packaged in both blue and pink and with a cute cloud logo, fills the last five posts on her Instagram. An update was posted earlier today confirming the launch of the adorable range on September 28th. The cute range is neatly laid out with some child-friendly rubber duckies as decorations.

Jenner took to her caption and wrote: “@kyliebaby is LIVE! on KylieBaby.com.”The brand was in high demand earlier this year when Kylie Baby became an Instagram verified account. This was before the mother of one announced that she was launching her company.

Quick to follow was a shot showing the Lip Kit queen smiling while in a ruched and baby blue dress and with daughter Stormi Webster on her lap – the tot was in a cute matching bathrobe and it turns out, the whole range is “approved”By her.

Jenner posted the following statement to her social media followers just before Kylie Baby launched. “I’m so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys 🤍 it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when i became a mom,”Add:

See The Brand’s First Video, Starring Stormi, Below

“I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! I’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family!”

Expanding Her Empire

Jenner, who is now a billionaire comes equipped with her portfolio of brands including Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, which were launched in 2015 and 2019.

The reality star continued her IG stories and stated:

“This is extra safe for your babies and your kids, and I wanted to create something that I would use on my own kids,”It is also confirmed that the range of products is “Stormi-tested and approved,” even revealing they’re the “only products”Her daughter and she have both used for “the past maybe two years now.”