A Complete Guide to the “SNL” Star’s Ink

Pete Davidson has over 70 tattoos.

The “Saturday Night Live”Comic inspired by his past relationships and his favorite films, comedian.

He also has tattoos to honor his father, a firefighter who was killed in the September 11th attacks.

Pete Davidson is reportedly getting rid off the 70+ tattoos that cover his body.

During a virtual Q&A with “The King of Staten Island”Cast in December 2020, the 27 year-old “Saturday Night Live”Cast member revealed that the actor is “in the process of getting all his tattoos removed,”Per Mike McGranaghanA film critic who attended the event was.

Over the years, Davidson’s tattoos have become a visual representation of his life story — chronicling romances with past partners, like Cazzie David and Ariana Grande, and paying homage to his father, a firefighter who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

While many tattoos by Davidson are humorous, like a Winnie the Pooh portrait and a Hillary Clinton portraits cartoon, Davidson began to get ink to conceal the marks he made from cutting his chest.

“That’s why I started getting tats on my chest, to cover them. It’s just a release, if you can’t get a tattoo… When [I’m] so manic and upset, sometimes that’s the only thing that will work for me,”He explained this during an interview in February 2020 with Inked Magazine.

