How Saturday Night Life Cast Members Feel About Kim Kardashian Hosting in Online Drama. How Saturday Night live Cast Members Feel About Kim Kim Kardashian Hosting in Online Drama

Out of all the things Kim Kardashian has in the works – such as building an underground vault and becoming a lawyer – hosting the upcoming season of Saturday Night LiveThis is the one with the most people talking at the moment. The Keep Up With the KardashiansStar has caused a divide on the Internet about whether or not a former reality television star is worthy of the position. This situation only got worse after Will & GraceDebra Messing, star of the movie Star Wars, offered a less enthusiastic view. Some of the highlights were, however, SNLThe cast members of’s have a different view on Kardashian joining their ranks.

Kim Kardashian will be hosting the event Saturday Night LiveHalsey was her musical guest on October 9th. This is her first gig and it sounds difficult enough to prepare for. However, it’s clear that the pressure is mounting after Debra Messing’s tweet that sparked more drama online. Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, and their SNL co-stars, are excited about the collaboration, Nwodim said. ET OnlineThis is:

We are thrilled. Although I cannot speak for everyone on the cast, Heidi and I have discussed and decided to be honorary sisters to the Kardashian clan. It’s just exciting for us to be part of a show where we have someone come in who doesn’t necessarily do what we do and is not into what we do. They are able to be elevated and made look good. We also make them have fun, which helps bring out their best sides. So, we are optimistic.

It seems probable that Saturday Night Live will continue its long-running bit of featuring various Kardashian-Jenner antics on the show – even with Kim Kardashian hosting. My theory is that Nasim Pedrad, a former castmate, will be brought back to briefly perform her famous impression of Kim Kardashian. It would be comical if they had a skit between them that closely resembles the Spiderman meme. (You The one(.)

Current SNLThe show’s host Kim Kardashian is not the only topic that cast members have discussed. Vanessa Bayer, in fact, was Kourtney Kardashian’s actress during her time on SNL, was asked about the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian’s hosting duties on Live: Watch What Happens. She too didn’t see the harm, saying she’s excited to see “different hosts bring different energies and different skills.”

Kim Kardashian’s hosting campaign was also supported by Twitter followers Saturday Night Live. Debra Messing’s claim that only current performers should get chosen was discredited by the team, who pointed out that Elon Musk had taken on similar responsibilities in the past. SNLMany times, they bring up the latest controversy on air in skits.

Saturday Night LiveSome key players will be missing from the upcoming season. However, the show will continue on as it has for the past 40 years. In the premiere of season 47, Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves will appear as musical guests. Then right after Kim Kardashian’s stint, it will be Rami Malek and Young Thug, then SNLBrandi Carlile and Jason Sudeikis are alumni.

Kim Kardashian will make waves, no matter what her performance. Saturday Night Live. It’s not just me who wants her to host the whole thing in her fetish suit and mask from the Met Gala. Tune in to NBC October 9 for more information.