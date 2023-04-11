Kristen Terry marries Lamon Archey, alum of ‘Days of Our Lives.

You are invited to celebrate Days of Our LivesLamon Archey. After marrying Kristen Terry, the actor who played Eli Grant on NBC’s soap opera for over a decade is now a married man. Archey posted beautiful pictures of their wedding day to social media after the couple tied the knot at North Hollywood’s The Garland Hotel on Saturday, March 25.

Archey posted a collection of photos to his Instagram on Friday, April 7. Archey tilted his bride’s head back in the first slideshow image. Terry is seen walking down her aisle in Terry’s stunning wedding gown with side slits, a train and a trailing veil. The actor went with a simple caption for the post, writing, “Mr. & Mrs. Archey.”

Terry shared an exciting update about their relationship. A post can be made to the account of the author It was a day early. Many of their photos, including those from the reception, were shared by the happy bride. She also wrote “I am Married” and added a personal message to her husband “I love your husband.” The happy bride then wrote about their relationship over the years, writing “Who would’ve known…his August 2019 appointment at my sports rehab clinic for physical therapy would’ve been the best day of his life.” She also thanked all of those involved in their special day and the families and friends who came from far away, such as Canada and the Midwest.

There are many things that could go wrong at a wedding and nerves could get activated. “But somehow, through the grace and perfection of God this special day couldn’t have been more FAILLESS or absolute PERFECTION,” she said. I thank God, the Universe and my husbands for this wonderful day. “I’ve never seen a man happier.”

Archey, Terry received news about the wedding. In January, they announced their engagement.Many people, including Archey’s, were proud to celebrate. Days castmates. Brandon Barash wrote “Congrats for the stunning couple” with Stephen Nichols adding, “Congratulations Lamon!” You both are very happy. Paul Teller also wrote “Gorgeous Couple!” Congratulations,” with Kristian Alfonso adding, “Many, many congratulations to you & Mrs. Archey.”