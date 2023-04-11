Young footballer Mason Peddle suddenly dies, leaving behind his family and devastated club

Mason Peddle, a young footballer, has suddenly died. His family and club are devastated.

Mason played for AFC Portchester and has been the subject of tributes.

1

Many had expressed condolences to the footballer. He was also the captain for his team of under 23s.

His club sent a simple message with just two hearts and a picture of Mason that read: “Our captain.”

Baffins Milton Rovers FC also honoured the memory.

The club wrote in Twitter that it was saddened at the devastating news.

“Our thoughts are with Mason’s family, friends and everyone connected with AFC Portchester at this sad time.