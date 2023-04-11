Source: Facebook.com/Mike drageParamedic Steals Old Lady’s Money Right after She Dies, Spots Hidden Camera Filming Him

Mark Titley in a deceased elderly woman’s house. | Source: Facebook.com/Mike Drage

Senior citizens are an extremely vulnerable group in society and deserve respect. The actions of one paramedic not only angered the father of a dying elderly woman, but they also brought the internet to his attention.

A much loved great-grandmother who lived alone at 94 and was now unable to care for herself, fell ill in her garden home and then lost consciousness on June 29, 2022. Four paramedics were summoned to her Torrin Drive, Shrewsbury (England) home.

Mark Titley (58), one of the paramedics went to her home in search for a DNR form. However, the lady died and he found another. Titley, in his paramedic uniform and blue gloves, entered the house, taking in all of his surroundings.

As he entered the room, something was immediately visible on a desk. The paramedic quickly walked towards it, with what appeared to be an inquisitive demeanor.

He noticed that the money was unattended in a plastic box and took a moment to consider it. After a while, he finally picked up the bills, counting them. After folding some bills, he took some out of his wallet and put the rest on the table.

Titley quickly returned the money, seeming to want to make it look exactly like the original cash. Titley still looked somewhat shocked as he walked to the computer and began to walk towards the camera.

After his son saw the video and reported the crime, Titley admitted that he was guilty. While Titley denied his transgression at first, saying he was attempting to keep the money safe, which stood at £60,00, safe for the deceased’s relatives, he eventually confessed.

Consequently, Shrewsbury Crown Court sentenced Titley to a victim surcharge of £187, £530 in costs, and 120 hours of work that would not be compensated for.

A 18-week sentence was also suspended by the court for nearly stealing Average $60.00 The elderly lady who died is her home. This sentence has been suspended for one year. Titley was eventually released from prison shortly after the incident.

Nathan Hudson was not impressed with his ex-colleague. Titley stated that everyone would be stunned that Titley had done this to them and that it is a shame for his profession. But he stated that he was grateful for the existence of the justice system. Hudson :

“We were pleased to see that this matter was brought before the court, and handled by the criminal justice systems.”

However, the son who claimed that he was made sick by watching the footage has a completely different perspective on how the justice system works in this area. Drage feels that this ex-paramedic got a light sentence.

Drage took to Facebook to vent his frustrations. Drage uploaded video footage showing the paramedic taking his grandmother’s cash and explaining how he thinks he got away with it. Writing:

“My mother was being administered CPR by other Paramedics. This was what happened!!! Mark Titley, aged 58 and from Linley Avenue Ponstbury got a full NHS pension the next week. After denying the crime, Titley received a suspended sentence with 120 hours of community work starting his 2nd court appearance.

Although the post was only shared 4 days ago, it has received approximately 17,000 reactions from people and 257,000 views. There are almost 1000 comments on the post, with most supporting Drage.

Facebook comments were mixed with emotions, including anger, shock, sadness and compassion.

“Absolutely shocking, we’re supposed to be able to trust these people in our homes 😢so sorry to hear about your mum…” – (Paige Finlayson) April 9, 2023

“I have worked in hospital for the last 16 years n I have honestly treated every patient as if I was treating my own mother ,,, this is disgusting …. Hope u get justice xx “ – ( Carley Hill April 9, 2023

OMG! That is disgusting. The woman in the picture was already dying. How low is …”? – (Ellie Biggs ) April 10, 2023