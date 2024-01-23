Kourtney Kardashian’s Ultimate Hospital Bag Guide: Skims PJs, Vintage Camera, & More for Son Rocky’s Arrival

What Kourtney Kardashian Packed for Her Recent Hospital Stay

Kourtney Kardashian recently shared what she packed for her hospital stay leading up to the birth of her son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, and the items that accompanied her. These insights offer a glimpse into the reality star’s preparations for this special occasion and provide a peek into her journey as a new mother once again.

Preparations for the Hospital Stay

Prior to Rocky’s birth on November 1, 2023, Kourtney meticulously prepared three bags filled with essential items to carry her through her hospital stay. Through a recent Instagram Story, she unveiled the contents of these bags, each representing a different aspect of her and Rocky’s needs.

The Bag for Mommy and Rocky

One of the bags was exclusively reserved for Kourtney herself, housing items tailored to her comfort and well-being during her stay. Another bag was dedicated solely to Rocky, containing everything essential for his care. The third bag was a miscellaneous one, housing a medley of items, including cameras, that Kourtney found crucial to have with her during this time.

In showcasing the contents of these bags, Kourtney expressed hope that an article linked in her Instagram Story, detailing what she packed, would be valuable to her followers, acknowledging that 3 to 5 days had passed since she initially prepared these items.

Essentials for Both Mom and Baby

Kourtney spared no detail when it came to the items she packed. Among her essentials were Skims pajamas for herself and Travis, her husband, along with a toiletry bag stocked with skincare products and nurturing essentials. Notably, this bag held stretch mark cream, nipple and lip balm, belly oil, and nipple butter, contributing to Kourtney’s self-care.

Equally thoughtful were the contents of Rocky’s bag, which included a blanket, clean wipes, clean diapers, and cozy socks. These items underscore the meticulous preparations made to ensure Rocky’s comfort and care during his time at the hospital.

The First Experiences of Motherhood

In December 2023, Kourtney and Travis shared the first photos of their son, offering glimpses into the precious moments that marked their initial interactions with Rocky. These images captured tender moments of bonding and care, reflecting the love and joy that filled the hearts of the new parents.

Online Reactions and Support

Following the release of these photos, both fans and Kourtney’s family expressed their affection and adoration for the newest addition to the family. Warm and heartfelt messages flooded the comments section, echoing the love and support that surrounded Kourtney, Travis, and Rocky during this special time.

Conclusion

Through her transparent sharing of the contents of her hospital bags and the subsequent moments that she shared with the world, Kourtney spotlighted the significance of preparation, love, and support in welcoming her son Rocky into the world. Her story serves as a reminder of the joy and warmth that accompany the journey of welcoming a new life and the meaningful care that surrounds such a milestone.