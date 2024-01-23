Molly Qerim Stuns in Glamorous Photoshoot, Flaunting Legs Outside ESPN Studios in Stylish Outfit Change for First Take – You Won’t Believe Your Eyes!

“ESPN Star Unleashes Her Fashionista Side in Snowy New York City – Check Out the Stunning Pictures!”

First Take host Molly Qerim unleashed her fashionista side on Monday in snowy New York City. The ESPN star used the snowy city scenery for a photoshoot after fronting the debate show earlier in the day. Let’s take a closer look at her stylish day out.

Molly Qerim’s Stunning Photoshoot in Snowy New York City

Qerim, 39, sported a cozy purple ensemble as she first left the Seaport studios to take a walk with a photographer. She later returned to the building to put on an elegant long puffer jacket with a pair of matching winter boots. Molly then struck some glam poses during a quick photoshoot by the Hudson River. It came after she had already wowed First Take viewers with her on-air fit.

The Queen of ESPN Shines On and Off the Screen

Qerim wore a grey long-sleeve dress as she moderated Monday’s show, dominated by the drama from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and the ESPN host received plenty of compliments on social media.

“The Queen of ESPN looks so fine,” one wrote. “My God, @MollyQerim is super fine. She is an absolutely beautiful girl. I just don’t know how @stephenasmith works next to you every day. What a blessing,” another added. “The guys love talking about their fits, but @MollyQerim. Looks literally flawless today,” a third said.

Molly’s Busy Monday Morning

It was a busy Monday morning for the First Take crew. Molly had to moderate a heated discussion during a segment on the Buffalo Bills with Dan Orlovsky going up against Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe in defense of Josh Allen. The ESPN host also joined Stephen A. in congratulating Sharpe for having his Katt Williams interview featured on Saturday Night Live. “Shannon, you’re crushing it on all the platforms – and we’re so lucky to have you,” Qerim told the NFL icon. And Smith said the hilarious SNL skit caused him to fall out of his chair.

Stephen A. also looked classy as he left ESPN studios, wearing a dapper plaid suit on Monday afternoon.