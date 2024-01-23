PS5 User’s Warning: Controller Charging Mistake Could Ruin Battery Life and Leave You Unable to Play – Stay Away

The Ultimate Guide to Prolonging Your PS5 Controller’s Battery Life

PlayStation 5 gamers have been informed of a handy tip that can save their controller’s battery. Sony’s released their PlayStation 5 in November 2019 and since then, it has sold more than 38 million units.

Despite its popularity, many PS5 owners are still unaware of handy tools that can better their video game experience. This is especially the case when it comes to tips that can keep their controllers juiced up. The benefits of doing this are obvious, such as longer and uninterrupted gameplay.

One of the best things you can do to extend your DualSense controller’s lifespan is to use the right charger. Sony recommends charging a PS5 controller with a USB-C to USB-A cable. Some people will try to use non-USB or fast chargers to try to save time, however, this can have consequences. For starters, fast charging tends to reduce a battery’s life quicker than slow charging. As such, repeated usage of these chargers can ruin your DualSense controller in the long run. Another consequence includes overheating, which tends to be a common problem with fast charging.

Additional Tips for Prolonging Your PS5 Controller’s Battery Life

There is another way that can keep your controller powered on for longer periods: enabling PS5’s idle timer setting. You may have noticed by now that, by default, the PS5 controller is set to never turn off. This can deplete your controller’s battery life often, requiring you to charge it more than you need to. Thankfully, there is a setting that can turn your controller off for you, without you needing to manually do it. To try this tool out, tap on the gear icon on the Home screen to open Settings. Then, tap on System > Power Saving and choose an option from the drop-down menu of Set Time Until Controllers Turn Off. The options include: After 10 minutes, After 30 minutes, After 60 minutes, and Don’t turn off.