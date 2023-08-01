The death of Rience in The Witcher was an unexpected twist to the original story.

Once again, it’s time to discuss The Witcher, this time upon the Netflix series’ return for season 3 part 2.

The Witcher, created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and first released on Netflix in 2019, swept the audience into the lives of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. The central performances have been praised, with emphasis on Henry Cavill‘s role as the titular monster hunter.

While many have spent the most recent episodes making the most of the last of their time with Henry’s portrayal before Liam Hemsworth replaces him in season 4, there’s been lots to ponder beyond that.

As you’ll know, The Witcher is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels. Since the Netflix version began, some fandoms have drawn parallels between source material and direction of live-action production. In the case of season 3, there’s a somewhat glaring deviation from the novels when it comes to Rience.

Played by Chris Fulton, he’s introduced in the latest season and meets his demise by the time it’s wrapped up with the finale.

Character also exists in the novels, as it is established that he was a mage sent to catch Ciri. Geralt is hurt by Ciri in the Netflix version. He also breaks both wrists at one stage. That’s nothing compared to his ultimate fate though, as Geralt catches him just as he finds Yennefer and Ciri. Geralt ends Rience’s pursuit by beheading him.

The books are arguably more captivating than the movie. He also stays around longer than in the original material. His end is found in Tower Of Swallows, the sixth book.

It’s in this novel that Rience is pursuing Ciri atop a frozen lake. A spell he casts messes up his balance, and he falls into the frozen waters. He’s holding on for his life, but Ciri slides over and severs his fingers completely. Ciri, who had no other way to save him, drowned.

This would’ve provided a great cinematic moment and arguably a more satisfying end for audiences to witness; after all, it was Ciri he was after. It’s even more satisfying to know that the fingers were severed as a reference to an exchange they had earlier. Rience once threatened Ciri, implying that he’d do unspeakable things “with these very fingers”. It’s somewhat poetic that she takes those weapons away from him before he perishes at her will.

While the series does nod to his ending in the book—Ciri does cut off some of his fingers—the fandom of the source material was arguably robbed of seeing this icy final showdown in live-action with Ciri taking his life.

The Witcher can be viewed exclusively on Netflix.

