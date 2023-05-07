Coronation concert LIVE — King Charles to watch Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and more perform – line-up and times revealed

More than 10 Million Brits are expected to march today

Today, ten million patriotic Brits are expected to take the streets to celebrate Coronation Day in the biggest community gathering in history.

An estimated 40,000 Sunday lunch street parties are set to flood streets with a sea of Union Jack bunting and millions of paper plates.

Lindsey Brummitt, Programme Director at the Coronation Big Lunch, said: “With tens of thousands of Coronation Big Lunches taking place in villages, towns and cities UK-wide, it’s clear that community spirit is alive and well.

“Millions of people coming together, in places stretching from a youth centre celebration in Shetland, all the way down to an island tea party in St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly, marks a moment in history with the positive impact of sparking community spirit and new connections, which we hope will have a lasting legacy for years to come.”

Learn more about this topic.