Kique, Singer Tests Positive for COVID ahead of Top 10 Performance

Alert! Warning! This story may contain minor spoilers The Voice Season 22’s Top 10 Performances, which aired November 28,

The Voice It’s proven time and again that it is able to take on any challenge when it comes live television. A frightening moment occurred in Season 21, when contestant Wendy Moten She was badly hurt herself She fell over the speaker at stage. The pandemic was in 2020, and the producers somehow provided the remaining contestants with their own home studios. An awkward season 18 . Also Carson Daly Since his arrival, has been the dominant figure in live television games TRL The late evening is still a day away ‘90s . So it should come as no surprise that when Gwen Stefani’A team member Kique They tested positive for COVID and found a way to continue the program.

Carson Daly made it clear that Kique could not be present at the Top 10 performances Monday night due to illness. His performance was prerecorded in another place. His rendition of the Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” The singer then appeared on screen live from his remote location. Before hearing the coaches’ feedback, the 18-year-old from Miami gave an update on his condition:

Yeah, I’m not feeling too great, man. Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID, but I’m glad that I can still be a part of this, and that America can still vote. Woo!

The coaches were, unsurprisingly, complimentary of the singer’s efforts. John Legend He said that he is always impressed by the creative arrangements Kique makes that let him show his personality. Gwen Stefani, his coach, said that he was always impressed by the inventive arrangements Kique makes to show off his personality. “unbelievably proud” He was a great addition to her team and gave his support. “flawless performance.”

Kique was able to perform flawlessly because the contestants are decreasing in number each week. Rely on Instant Save He was in the Bottom Four of the Top 13 last week. However, it seemed like his fans were appreciative of his efforts, with Twitter users recognizing how great he was, despite being sick. One fan wrote:

Reminder that kique could sing and perform well even though she was covid#TheVoiceNovember 29, 2022 More

Another said there’s no way they would have been able to pull off what Kique did, based on their own experience with the virus:

@NBCTheVoice I’m just saying I couldn’t even talk to my momma on the phone when I had Covid and Kique really just handed us that vocal! #TheVoiceNovember 29, 2022 More

A number of fans – along with everyone on The Voice – was sure to wish Kique a speedy recovery, and should he make it through the Tuesday eliminations, perhaps we’ll see him in person for the semifinals. Check out his recorded version. “Call Out My Name”:

While The Voice has shown it can pivot at the last minute, things haven’t always gone perfectly. In Season 15, Adam Levine’s team member Reagan Strange She was feeling unwell and could not perform Instant Save after she fell into the bottom three. The coach tried to get America to save her, but she refused. Another member of his team is thrown under the bus . Hopefully Gwen Stefani won’t be put into a similar situation with her two remaining team members.