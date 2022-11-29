Balenciaga issued a statement after its controversial campaign featuring children with what many have called “stupid” poses. “BDSM-inspired” Teddy bears

In an Instagram post, the French fashion house stated that “strongly condemn child abuse” “it was never our intent to include it in our narrative.”

This is the first time an ad has been under fire. “gift collection campaign” released on November 22, featured teddy bears in leather gear which has been likened to S&M ensemble. One photo showed a child holding an animal with its neck restrained by a lock-and-chain around it.

They stated: “This was a wrong choice by Balenciaga, combined with our failure in assessing and validating images. The responsibility for this lies with Balenciaga alone.”

Balenciaga’s critics: All the celebs who spoke out

Balenciaga



Another ad that was criticised was the Spring 2023 ad, which attempted to duplicate a “business office environment.”

A suspicious document from the court was noticed by some spectators, and this brand responded in its statement.

Balenciaga declared the campaign. “included a photo from a page in the background from a Supreme Court ruling ‘United States v. Williams’ 2008 which confirms as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech the promotion of child pornography.”

“All the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents.”

Balenciaga took down all Instagram photos before posting the statement. Various celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, have also spoken out.

Kim Kardashian

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” Kardashian spoke to her followers.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period,” Kim continued. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

When asked about her plans for the future, Kardashian stated: “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Kanye West

Kanye West criticized other celebrities for failing to condemn Balenciaga and compared the situation with when Adidas frozen his accounts.

“We saw me get debunked,” He stated. “If that can happen to someone like me, what’s happening to all of America? What’s happening to all of the world?”

Then he suggested that “all the celebrities are controlled,” Before adding: “You don’t see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation.

“Don’t let [these celebrities] influence you in any way because they’re controlled by the people who really influence the world.”

Bethenny Frankel

The former Real Housewives of New York star and Skinny Girl founder Bethenny Frankel chimed in on the Balenciaga controversy, suggesting that A-listers have stayed quiet due to contracts.

Author Gianno Caldwell

“More than any other year in recent memory, this year we must ensure the safety of our children.” author Gianno Caldwell wrote on Twitter.

“They must carefully monitor the information they receive in school and on social media. The Balenciaga scandal is one of many examples of children’s innocence under attack.”

Cooper Kupp

Twitter is where the NFL superstar called out Balenciaga.

He Submitted“Please take note of the @balenciaga attack on our children and hold them accountable!””

Bella Hadid reportedly removes Balenciaga-associated posts

According to the Daily Mail, the supermodel reportedly deleted images promoting the luxury brand.

She allegedly shared a string of snaps from a Balenciaga campaign, before quickly deleting them from her Instagram feed.

North Korean human rights activist Yeonmi Park

North Korean human rights activist Yeonmi Park has spoken about Balenciaga’s new ad campaign.

“It is hard to believe the hypocrisy displayed by celebrities and elite athletes.” she wrote on Twitter on Monday (November 28). “What can we do if we are unable to stand up and defend innocent children?

“Normalisation on pedophilia must stop right here, right now!”

We will keep you posted on any updates.

