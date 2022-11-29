A cruise guest shares signs that passengers don’t want to see aboard a ship – it could be indicating stormy weather

One CRUISE guest revealed signs that indicate a ship will encounter severe weather.

While you don’t want to get beaten by huge waves while out at sea, sometimes this happens.

To ensure passengers’ safety, crew members will be alert if they know the impending disaster.

Emma, a cruise guest (Video on Tiktok)@emmacruises() reveals the methods staff use to prepare their guests for severe weather.

The footage Shows a blue bag attached to a banister in a ship’s staircase.

She added: “It is not nice to discover your cruise line had put out these sick bag.

“That means that the weather is going to be rough.”

Emma stated that there were worse things than sick bags aboard the ship.

She went on: “There is one thing worse and that is when you find these sick bag carriers empty, as that means that they’ve been used.”

This video was viewed more than 2 million times within a matter of days. Emma’s advice has received many responses.

One person said that there was only one worse thing than seeing all of the sick bags disappear.

They stated: “There’s one thing worse than both of those – when you find the bag unused but the carpet dirty.”

The second stated that the bags were used for various reasons. They wrote: “Never a good sign! I’ve also seen them out when a stomach bug broke out on the ship.”

One third of them was scared to go cruising because they were afraid of getting sick. These were just added. “Never going on a cruise.”

There are several ways cruise passengers can minimize seasickness.

American Cruise company Celebrity Cruises Motion sickness can be avoided by having a place in the middle.

It states on its website: “To minimize motion sickness, select a room at the center of the ship, on a lower level deck.

“You will feel any sway of the ship less in this section.”

There are foods that can reduce motion sickness when you travel.

Company that offers Supplements Veganicity recommends keeping an apple to hand on journeys if you’re someone who gets travel sick.

This is because fibre helps to remove nausea–inducing chemicals from your system.

One user posted on the forum Cruise Critic: “They do work for seasickness and you are absolutely right, any apple works. If you start to feel queasy, just eat an apple or even soda crackers.”

