Kim Kardashian pays off legal fees for more than 50 moms on Mother’s Day

Kim Kardashian and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin teamed up to pay off legal fees for more than 50 mothers for Mother’s Day, Reform Alliance announced on Monday. Rubin is a co-chair of the nonprofit criminal-justice organization.

Kardashian shared a video to social media on Monday, explaining in the caption how the “broken” fee system works: “Thousands of mothers are stuck on probation or parole just because they can’t afford to pay off their restitution, fines, and fees. While on probation they are at constant risk of being returned to prison or jail – not for committing a new crime, but for technical violations like missing a meeting with their probation officer.”

She added that paying off these fees will “give these women the second chance they’ve earned.”

Skims, the reality television star and founder of Skims has raised several issues regarding prison reform before. In 2020, he successfully intervened with President Trump in order to grant clemency. Alice Marie JohnsonThe 63 year old grandmother is also a prison reformer.

In a media release, Kardashian, who is working her way toward a law degree, stated, “It’s hard to fathom what these mothers have to go through. Our system is keeping them trapped in an unending loop of supervision, even though all they want to do is rebuild their lives. I want to do my part to give these women the second chance they’ve earned. I encourage lawmakers and advocates to change outdated laws which keep many innocent people behind bars. I will continue to bring awareness to these important issues until there is change.”