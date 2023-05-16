Bryan Cranston’s Walt made Anna Gunn feel ‘alone, scared and angry’ during certain scenes

Skyler White received more hate than Walt from “Breaking Bad’s” viewers during the first season. Anna Gunn penned an opinion piece for the Washington Post in 2013, addressing negative comments about her character. The New York Times Why she was concerned about some comments that viewers made regarding Skyler

Gunn wrote: “From the very beginning I knew that she would not be the most popular character on the show. “But I was not prepared for her vitriolic responses.” Gunn continued, “I was unprepared for the vitriolic response she inspired.”

Vince Gilligan acknowledged in an interview from 2022 that “Breaking Bad”, the creator of this series, was a satirical work. The New Yorker Gunn also expressed his dismay at the fan’s initial reaction to Skyler. Gilligan told reporters, “It has always been a source of concern for me. Skyler the character did not deserve it.” “It is a strange thing. “I’m still thinking of it after all these many years.”

In the time since the “Breaking Bad’ ended, Gunn has become more popular, but Walter White is still a negative character. This is a positive thing. Especially since Bryan Cranston was so powerful in his role as Walt that it made the co-stars of “Breaking Bad” feel exactly what their character felt.