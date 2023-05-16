People are just discovering the truth about cherry tomatoes – and they can’t believe they didn’t know it before

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
Health

PEOPLE are just discovering the truth about the difference between cherry tomatoes and plum tomatoes – and they can’t believe that they’ve never heard it before. 

A cook turned TV presenter took to TikTok to clear up everything the food predicament up, as she said she needed to lift the lid on the “misconception” surrounding them. 

A foodie took to social media to clear something up

2

Foodies took to the social media sites to explain something

Elena Besser can be located on her profile @elenabesser, began as she said: “This is a massive misconception and I have to set the record straight.”

In the viral video that has received over 19,3k likes, she complained about people calling a different type of tomato cherry tomato.

She then held up a baby plum tomato – known for its long shape – and stated very clearly “This is not a cherry tomato.”

In her other hand, Elena held the round cherry tomato, as she continued: “This is a cherry tomato.”

Elena then went on to describe what we call a plum tomato as a “grape tomato” – dubbed this because of its similar shape to the fruit.

And the social media user also took the opportunity to explain why it was important that people knew the main differences between the two – particularly when using them in a recipe or to create a particular taste.

She continued about the plum tomato: “This is a thicker skin and a meatier interior that’s less watery.”

Meanwhile, she said cherry tomatoes have “a thinner skin and a sweeter interior and it’s way more delicious.” 

She then appealed to her followers, as she said: “So if you’re out here thinking that you don’t like cherry tomatoes, you probably just don’t like grape tomatoes.”

Elena received a flood of comments and emails from foodies after her video. They said she had helped them understand the difference.

As lots of people used the mind blown emoji, one person commented: “Wow, thank you so much.

“I will remember this forever.”

A second person then joined the debate as they said: “Thank you for this. I always thought why my “cherry tomatoes” were not sweet at all.

A third added: “Interesting, I’ve always called them baby tomatoes.”

As a fourth typed: “Ahhhhh, so I love grape tomatoes.”

Some people were happy to hear that the message had been spread.

One wrote: “Louder for the people in the back.”

As another chimed in: “100% truth.” 

She said people often mistake plum tomatoes for cherry tomatoes - but they taste totally different

2

People often confuse plum tomatoes with cherry tomatoes, but the two taste completely different

Related Articles

