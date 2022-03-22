Kim Kardashian Isn’t A Topic Of Conversation Between KanyeWest And New Girlfriend Chaney, Jones

Chaney Jones was caught in the news after he entered into a romantic relationship with Kanye West “Ye” West. The couple has not yet confirmed their relationship but have been spotted together at many events. Many have compared Jones to Kim Kardashian.

But the model, who is 24 years old, says that she doesn’t see any resemblance. The Model: TMZJones responded simply, “If she believed the mirror-image claims, Jones said so.” “No not really.”She continues to reveal that Ye and her are actually married. “don’t speak about her.”Jones is asked by the photog if Ye should stop using social networks to vent his grievances about his ex-wife. However, Jones remains mum. Instead, he suggests that Ye answer the question.

Jones and Ye have been romantically connected for some time. However, sources close the couple state that they are not unique. “He likes to have a distraction,”An insider’s view E!. “And would drop anything for Kim if he had the chance.”