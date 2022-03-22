Daniela Melchior at Talks to Join ‘Fast and Furious 10’

Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior, who broke out playing Ratcatcher 2 in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,”Is in negotiations to join the cast of 10th “Fast and Furious”Vin Diesel and movie star, exclusively learned.

Plot details for “Fast 10”They remain secret while character details and other details are kept private. Melchior joins new cast member Jason Momoa who could reportedly star as one of the film’s villains in the action franchise.

Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gil Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Ludacris are all set to return to this franchise, along with director Justin Lin. Lin and Diesel are also producing “Fast and Furious 10,”Which is yet untitled.

Universal “Fast and Furious 10”Released on May 19, 2023.

Together with “The Suicide Squad,”Melchior was also the Portuguese dubbing voice of Gwen Stacy. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,”Hailee Steinfeld originally said it. Next, Melchior will be seen in “Assassin Club” with Henry Golding, Sam Neill and Noomi Rapace. She will also be starring in the Liam Neeson thriller “Marlowe.”Melchior is a star in a series of daytime shows that she hosted in Portugal. “Valor Da Vida,” “A Herderia,” “Massa Fresca.”

Melchior is represented at Brave Artists Management (CAA) and Brave Artists Management (BRAVe Artists Management).

Universal had no comment.