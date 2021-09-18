Kids trashing school toilets in ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge encouraging vandalism

The latest TikTok “challenge” is causing so much chaos in school toilets that they’re having to be closed.

The destructive “Devious Licks” craze is spreading along the US West Coast, with schools around San Francisco being particularly hard hit.

In an effort to gain some social media fame, kids are taking cleaning equipment and spreading soap and other substances onto the walls of toilets.

Dawnette Brenner, who works at one middle school in the area, told ABC News: ”The kids are destroying the bathrooms, the soap dispensers, they’re destroying stuff.

"They're putting tissues and soap dispensers in the toilet".







Another teacher Paula Merrigan, says the vandals don’t necessarily understand the damage they’re causing.

“I don’t think a lot of them realise at the elementary school level that they are vandalising, they just think they’re doing something funny because they saw it on TikTok.”

Emily Rosales, a San Mateo student, says that vandals may cause the schools’ toilets to be closed.

“My teachers keep saying they might close them because it’s getting worse and worse so we might just have to go to the office if we need to go use the restroom”.







A spokesperson from TikTok said that the offending videos would be removed from the platform.

”We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities,” they said.

“We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behaviour.”

Here in the UK, a TikTok craze encouraging kids to buy cans of beans and smear the contents over people’s cars and houses has become enough of a problem to come to the attention of two police forces

PCSO Michelle Owens said: “Please be aware that youths may be purchasing large quantities of beans in shops. If your children live at home, be alert if they are removing beans from their home.”

TikTok has been the spawning-ground for dozens of pointless and occasionally dangerous “challenges,” such as the “Penny Challenge” which saw kids starting electrical fires by connecting a penny to a live mains socket and the “Skullbreaker Challenge” which encouraged impressionable TikTok users to try to injure their friends with a cruel trick.

App users in the UK and US are spending more time on TikTok than on YouTube, a new report suggests.