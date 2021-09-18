EastEnders already filming Christmas storylines as set is decked out in lights

The EastEnders cast and crew have already started filming the soap’s Christmas storylines, with Albert Square already decorated in festive fairy lights.

The popular BBC soap opera is said to be in its mid-point of filming scenes for its Christmas storylines.

In pictures obtained by The Sun it is apparent that the set of the popular soap has already been decorated for their winter episodes.

It is evident that filming is moving fast, with sparkling string fairy lights lighting Albert Square and the famous bar.

Many fans are eagerly anticipating the Christmas storylines and longing for Gray to die before the special.







One fan took to Twitter to say: “The way Ruby Allen’s lies and manipulations caught up with her is how Gray’s need to catch up with him fast because I cannot be waiting until Christmas iI am sick of him. They also need to stop pairing Whitney with abusive men I am over that narrative.”

This month (September) marks one year since Chantelle, Gray’s wife, was brutally murdered in a chilling domestic abuse storyline.

Gray Atkins, who has since killed two more people but has not been caught.







The lawyer-turned-serial-killer started his killing spree last autumn when he pushed his wife onto an open dishwasher, leaving her to bleed to death after she landed on an upturned knife.

After Chantelle’s murder, he had strangled Tina Carter to her death and then pushed Kush Kazemi before a Tube train.

Fans of the soap speculate that Gray could be preparing for an explosive return at Christmas.

Fans have predicted that Tina survived the attack and has been waiting to return to expose him for what he did to her and Chantelle – but could fans have clocked it, or are they completely off the scent?







One fan predicted: “EastEnders this Christmas could be super lit if they reveal all secrets, from Gray to Ruby, Tina comes back, Max returns, Ash finds out her mum gave Peter some sloppy.”

Another said: “I’m convinced Tina isn’t dead. Maybe she’ll return Halloween or Christmas.”

A third penned: “RT if you think Tina Carter is coming back at Christmas.”

Earlier this month Executive Producer Jon Sen revealed Gray Atkins’ exposure at Christmas will come in spectacular style and is set to be a 1 hour five minute special.

