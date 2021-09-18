Viral Tiktok User Pours Coffee from a Balcony onto Strangers Prank Gets People’s Fury Online!

A TikTok user has come under fire after posting a video of him emptying a cup of coffee on unsuspecting passersby and labeling it as a funny prank.

People are often not amused by pranks, especially if they are the ones who were caught. One TikTok user learned this lesson the hard way after sharing a video of him performing the prank of a lifetime.

Chris Boat shared this clip. He showed a man wearing a mask and standing above an indoor balcony while observing passersby.

He then grabbed a cup of take-out coffee beside him, leaned over casually, and tipped the cup, emptying its content. The liquid beverage began to spill onto the ground floor and slashed at two random people passing by.

The man and the person in front of the camera laughed immediately, as they ran from their view to avoid being caught. The footage played over the background song, “Champagne Poetry,” by Drake.

The incident took place at a Target in Stamford, Connecticut, famed for its numerous flight of stairs. Boat posted the video to TikTok. This immediately attracted a heated reaction, with most TikTok users accusing Boat of engaging in a childish prank.

Since it was posted, the video has been seen by over 3.1 million people. To the dismay of the creator, it has received over ten thousand comments and 704,000 likes. Condemning the controversial prank, one TikToker wrote:

“No person older than 12 finds pouring coffee on someone fun unless you have serious problems.”

One user tagged the poster as a menace to society, while another noted that kids were becoming more disrespectful by the day.

Some users tried to make Boat see the flaws in his actions and learn to be more considerate in the future. One wrote: “She was probably having a bad day. This is the definition of taking the prank too far.”

Another agreed, adding that the man took those drastic measures without considering the people that got hurt, all in a bid to become famous. The comment read:

“Just not funny, she could’ve been having a [expletive] day and you did that. But it’s ok since you want to be TikTok famous.”

Many maintained that they might have found the prank funny if the poster had used water in place of the scalding coffee. Boat claimed that the coffee was not hot because he used an opened container that he had found randomly.

Boat pointed out that the coffee was already in his reach and that he decided to use it. Photo: tiktok.com/chrisboat Interestingly, not all commenters went for Boat’s neck, as some people found the controversial prank hilarious. Another TikToker expressed concern over the health of the two prank victims, saying:

“The only thing I have a problem with is what if that person had an allergic reaction to that? You literally never know bro Like chill.”

Interestingly, not all commenters went for Boat’s neck, as some people found the controversial prank hilarious. One person commented, “This was the funniest!”

Another defended @ChrisBoat’s actions by making an observation everyone else “seemingly” missed, saying: “The coffee didn’t even hit the person and y’all mad at him. What is this society man?”

Despite the varying opinions, one thing everyone had in common was the fact that they would not find it funny if they were at the receiving end of the prank.