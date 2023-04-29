Longtime patrons’stunned and shocked’ by sudden closure of beloved thrift store Goodwill competitor

Locals in the region are unhappy because it is the only thrift shop left.

Salvation Army is closing their only store in London, Ontario Canada.

Salvation Army and Good Will are both popular thrift shops, where people can buy or donate goods at an affordable price.

Salvation Army in London Canada is closing its doors permanently due to the non-renewal of lease by the new building owner.

The Canadian Press reports that the store will close its doors on July 8, and it will no longer accept donations after June 30. reported.

The new owner of the building decided not to renew Salvation Army’s lease.

It was decided that they would use the shopfront to their own ends.

Clara Pina of Salvation Army Thrift Stores’ national recycling operation told The Canadian Press that “they will use the site as their own location.”

Pina explained Salvation Army decided not to relocate as it could not find another “suitable” space.

The employees were initially told that if they helped ensure sales, the store could stay open. However, later on it was revealed that the decision had been made in January.

Stacey Snow of Canadian Press told the newspaper that “we have worked hard to ensure they want to reopen their store.”

“Then we realized . . . Since January, they have known. “Everyone is shocked.”

Longtime employee Marlane Napier shared with the publication her feelings on the closure and said: “It sure is going to be missed.”

“It really will.”

The Canadian magazine heard from several loyal readers who expressed their regret over the closing.

I’ll miss this place. Sue Kisch is a customer from the area and said, “I like to donate here and thrift here.

“It is a wonderful cause.” Many thrift shops are now for profit.”

Asha Molina said, “It is sad.” She had shopped for clothes and toys there for her children. Our favorite thrift store.

We save a lot when we purchase.

Scott Hesche, who was an avid shopper at the store said: “It’s a great store.”

It is currently not uncommon for underperforming stores to be forced to close due to the “retail apocalypse.”

The retail apocalypse refers to the multitudes of stores that are closing due to inflation, shoppers’ habits shifting to e-commerce, and more.