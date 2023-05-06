Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Son’s Name Reportedly Revealed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son has finally had his name made public. The Kardashians A new report claims that NBA superstar Tristan Thompson and his wife named their child Tatum, Robert. They welcomed him in July 2022. Central Recorder. Kardashian revealed in an episode from September 20, 2022 of the Hulu series of her and her family that her son’s name “was going to start with a t,” but she has kept it a secret for a long time.

A source inside the company told The Source, “There were discussions about whether to call him Tatum Robert or Robert Tatum.” Some members of the Kardashian family were reportedly “leaning more towards Robert,” as it would honor Khloé’s late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003 of cancer, as well as her brother, Rob Kardashian, but the on-again, off-again couple allegedly decided to stick with Tatum as the first name.

Kris Jenner was “keen” to have Tatum Robert as her son, according to reports. However, it took Kim Kardashian “a while before she decided on Tatum.” [it].” The source continued, “Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme.” Kardashian confirmed in August of 2022 that the surrogate had delivered her daughter True. On her reality show, she said that it was important to her that True’s name stayed with her “T” theme.

Kardashian announced her choice of the name True in May 2018. She said on her app, “I wanted the baby’s initial to be a ‘T,’ so my grandmother MJ came up with True one night, as we were at dinner and thinking of names.” In May 2018, Kardashian revealed that her grandma MJ suggested the name True. She wrote on her app at the time, “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial so one night while we were all having dinner and thinking of names, she proposed it.” Revenge Body Alumna continued: “She said it was my great grandfather’s first name, and my grandson’s middlename,” noting the name had “sticked” to her.

Kardashian and Thompson separated shortly after welcoming a daughter due to one of Thompson’s numerous cheating scandals. They reconciled when they were quarantined together for COVID-19. After deciding to adopt a second baby together, Thompson filed a paternity case against Maralee Nicole shortly afterwards. The Chicago Bulls’ player admitted that he slept with Nichols when he was in a relationship Kardashian. Nichols welcomed his son Theo, in December 2021. Kardashian and Thompson reportedly split up before their child’s July birth.